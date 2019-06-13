GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says an investigation into the Greenwood County Detention Center involves potential policy violations of a sexual nature.
SLED confirmed this to FOX Carolina early Thursday, saying SLED was requested following an internal investigation conducted by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Further particular details, however, were not immediately available.
Previously, we reported multiple employees were placed on leave as the SLED investigation began. We initially learned of this on June 7, 2019. Sheriff Dennis Kelly told FOX Carolina the employees were based in the detention center and that the office was cooperating with SLED.
We are still working on getting more details on this investigation. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.