GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after the chief of Greenville PD asked for help investigating a missing file for a double murder in 1975, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division says it's closed an investigation into the file with no criminal charges.
SLED told FOX Carolina that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges in the investigation into the file, which Greenville PD chief Ken Miller said was likely connected to the double homicide of Greenville County deputy Lt. Frank Looper and his father, Rufus Looper.
In December 2019, Miller told FOX Carolina the file contained a letter alleging someone other than initial suspect Charles Wakefield was responsible for shooting and killing the Loopers. He was prosecuted in 1976, but it was later appealed. He was released on parole in 2010.
The file folder is apparently missing from all investigator workstations, case files, and other file storage areas in GPD's section of the Law Enforcement Center.
Additionally, GPD says a firearm was given to a detective for evaluation in the case, now stored at the center.
