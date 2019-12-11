GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED revealed on Wednesday that a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies revealed wild boars were behind several attacks on horses in the Upstate area.
“The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division, Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and SLED have concluded based on evidence that the possible horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area,” a news release stated.
SLED said the investigation involved five incidents that took place within a four-week span across both Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
“Animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion,” SLED’s news release stated. “The S.C. Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) and several veterinary professionals were consulted and assisted in the investigation.”
One case in involving a horse that was shot is still being investigated as its own separate incident. That shooting took place in Greenville County.
“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown in the news release “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”
SLED said the number of wild boars in the area has been on the rise. To help control the increasing wild boar population, DNR has authorized hunting of these animals with special permit.
