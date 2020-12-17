LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says an investigation has been opened after a Laurens police officer fired at a suspect Tuesday.
In a news release on Thursday, Dec. 17, SLED says the Laurens PD officer took aim at the suspect while trying to apprehend the suspect in a stolen vehicle case. However, the suspect was able to evade law enforcement and remains at large. SLED notes no injuries were reported.
SLED conducts officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved, which in this case is LPD. The investigation is ongoing, and SLED defers information about the officer to LPD.
LPD confirmed the suspect remains on the run, but were not releasing suspect information as of writing. They also declined to comment further as the case and SLED investigation are ongoing.
This is the 48th OIS in South Carolina in 2020, and the first involving LPD this year. Last year, there were 45 OIS incidents in the state, with only one involving LPD.
