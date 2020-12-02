BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED agents said Wednesday a Cherokee County man was arrested Monday in connection with an assault that took place at a Blacksburg restaurant over the summer.
The incident happened on June 17 at the Bantam Chef Restaurant in Blacksburg.
Cody Michael Patterson, 26, was charged with assault and battery third degree.
According to the arrest warrant, Patterson attempted to injure the victim by aggressively pushing the victim out the door of the restaurant
SLED said they investigated the case at the request of the Blacksburg Police Department.
Patterson was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg deputies respond to a Marathon vandalized by bullet holes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.