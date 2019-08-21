CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED agents said Wednesday they have charged a man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed inside a Calhoun Falls home on August 16.
It happened at a home on Edgwood Circle around 11:45 p.m.
The Abbeville County Coroner said a man and woman got into an argument, which led resulted in them both stabbing each other.
Coroner Ronnie Ashley said the woman, 29-year-old Jessica Ekholm, was pronounced dead on scene after she was stabbed in the neck.
The man, 26-year-old Robert Kenneth Martin was transported by helicopter to AnMed, but was later released, Ashley said.
SLED on Monday charged Martin with domestic violence in connection with the case.
On Wednesday, SLED announced that Martin had been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The arrest warrants state Martin killed Ekholm by intentionally cutting her neck with a knife.
SLED said Martin was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.
