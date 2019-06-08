SLED: Missing, endangered 85-year-old SC woman with dementia spotted in NC

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- A search is underway in North Carolina after a missing South Carolina woman with dementia was seen in the Latta area Friday afternoon, the police department reports.
Jaxie Rogers, 85, was last spotted on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmount, North Carolina, around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Rogers was reportedly sitting in her car while her caregiver went inside the store. When the caregiver reached the counter, they reportedly saw the car leaving the parking lot.
Police believe Rogers was the one driving the car, a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse, SC tag DYY232.
Rogers, who has dementia, has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
A silver alert has not been issued due to requirements in North Carolina, but SLED has issued an endangered persons alert.
Police are now asking for the community's help to locate her. She is reportedly 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants and purple and pink shoes.
If you see her, or have any information, call 911 or the police department at 843-841-3707.
