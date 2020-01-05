FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after officials say an airport public safety officer was shot and killed by a man at a Florence airport Sunday morning.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a traffic stop resulted in the shooting of the officer at Florence Regional Airport. The suspect initially fled the scene, but was later apprehended by Florence County deputies.
Details surrounding what transpired during the traffic stop are limited at this time. The suspect and victim's identities have yet to be released.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
