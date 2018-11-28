HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman from the State Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday a recovery mission was underway for a baby.
Greenville County deputies were also assisting in the search at the Twin Chimneys landfill.
The landfill is located off Augusta Road in Honea Path.
Thom Berry, a spokesman for SLED said teams are searching for the body of an infant from Johnston, a town in Edgefield County.
Berry said the baby's body is believed to have arrived with trash from the Edgefield County area at some point over the weekend.
Media outlets in that area said Johnston police are investigating reports that a baby had been possibly thrown into a dumpster.
Berry said one person was in custody in connection with the case in Edgefield County, but SLED has not filed any charges.
Berry said the search will continue until nightfall on Wednesday. Then, the landfill will be secured overnight and the search will begin again Thursday morning if needed.
"We will continue the search until we have exhausted the area or until we recover the body," Berry said.
