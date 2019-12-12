GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED on Thursday released photos and documents from the joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies that revealed wild boars were behind several attacks on horses in the Upstate area.
“The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division, Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and SLED have concluded based on evidence that the possible horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area,” a news release stated.
SLED said the investigation involved five incidents that took place within a four-week span across both Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
“Animal tracks consistent with hogs, video evidence and the sighting of boars in the area support the conclusion,” SLED’s news release stated. “The S.C. Department of Natural Recourses (DNR) and several veterinary professionals were consulted and assisted in the investigation.”
On Thursday, SLED released multiple photos showing boars near horses that were ascertained during the investigation and two letters from veterinarians who were contacted during the investigation.
In the letter from Hunt Country Equine, DVM Vivian Freer said she initially thought a horse she had treated had been wounded by a hunting knife. She later studied photos of other wild boar attacks and concluded the horse she treated had wounds consistent with the other confirmed boar attacks. Freer also said that in her 30 years of veterinary work, it is the first time she had treated a wound of that nature.
SHOOTING CASE REMAINS OPEN
One case in involving a horse that was shot is still being investigated as its own separate incident. That shooting took place in Greenville County.
“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” said Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown in the news release “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”
DNR INFORMATION ON WILD BOARS
SLED said the number of wild boars in the area has been on the rise. To help control the increasing wild boar population, DNR has authorized hunting of these animals with special permit.
A DNR spokesman said the agency had not received any reports of similar attacks elsewhere in the state.
"This seems to be limited to the Upstate for now," said Greg Lucas with SC DNR.
DNR Biologist Mark M. Carroll releases this memo about wild hogs in the state:
Wild pigs have been documented in every county in South Carolina. Wild pigs were originally brought over as domesticated livestock by European explorers and settlers. For many years, the homesteading culture of the southeast kept wild pig populations in check by utilizing them for food. Now that the majority of society relies on farm raised domesticated livestock, wild pigs are left with few natural predators. Growing wild pig populations often cause conflict with humans through their destructive nature. Wild pigs damage turf, crops, and landscapes by their rooting, wallows, and rubs. They have also been known to occasionally predate native species and newborn livestock.
Landowners and managers are provided many options to manage wild pigs. In South Carolina, there is no closed hunting season for wild hogs on private lands with a valid hunting license during daylight hours. Hogs can be hunted at night on a registered property using any legal firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow. This includes the use of bait, electronic calls, artificial lights, and night vision. A property may be registered online at www.dnr.sc.gov/nighthunt, and must be registered annually. With the exception of snares, there are no restrictions on trapping hogs at any time on private lands.
Exclusion is a very effective approach to dealing with nuisance or problem wildlife. Excluding wild pigs with wire mesh fencing, electric fencing, or a combination of both can be an effective control measure. While few fence designs completely exclude pigs from an area, many fences can restrict pig movements. Landowners can also reduce conflicts with wild pigs by making sure that there is no excess livestock food available for pigs. This can be achieved through excluding wild pigs from feed lots, hay rings, feed troughs, and other potential food attractors.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) provides very useful information dedicated to the management of wild pigs on the SCDNR website. SCDNR’s wild pig webpage provides links to various resources to assist landowners with specific wild pig issues and management options. For further information, please visit the SCDNR website at http://dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/hog/index.html.
Click here for more info from DNR.
