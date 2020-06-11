(Greenville, SC/FOX Carolina) - A SLED report reveals new details about the contents of a missing file folder tied to the homicide of a Greenville County deputy and his father.
In December 2019, then-Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller requested SLED to investigate after the manila folder went missing at the Greenville Police Department.
FOX Carolina obtained SLED's investigative report under a Freedom of Information Act request.
According to the report, Miller told SLED said the folder contained information connected to the slaying of Lt. Frank Looper and his father, Rufus Looper, in 1975. The pair were both shot to death after Rufus Looper called his son and said there was a suspicious person inside his garage.
The file was first brought to Miller's attention, according to the SLED report, when it was found in April 2018 inside a locker in the police department. According to police, the locker at one point in time belonged to the department's evidence manager.
According to SLED's investigative report, Miller took the file home to read it. He said the folder contained letters between an unknown woman believed to be from Georgia, and Sheriff Cash Williams, who was the sheriff of Greenville County at the time of the homicides. There were also some Polaroid photographs in the file.
The SLED report states the woman "wrote she believed GPD charged the wrong person and Wakefield had been framed."
Charles Wakefield was convicted of killing the Loopers in 1976. He has since been released on parole. Wakefield has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
The SLED report says the woman claimed in the letters that Lt. Frank Looper and his father were murdered the day before Lt. Looper planned to publicly announce corruption.
Miller told SLED agents he didn't know if the letters were true, or were politically motivated to impact Sheriff Williams' re-election.
"Due to not knowing if the letters had been included in the original case file or whether the information had been vetted, he took the folder to [a detective] who was a full time violent crimes detective and also assigned part time to the cold case unit," the report states.
A year later, Miller said he requested to see the file to share it with an innocence advocacy group in North Carolina conducting a review of the Looper case. It was at that time in June 2019, Miller says members of the cold case unit were unable to locate the file.
According to the report, no chain of custody document was completed regarding the file folder.
During SLED's investigation, agents interviewed members of the cold case unit and determined the file was passed between multiple investigators. SLED said Miller told them "a thorough search of all detective workspaces, case files and storage areas was completed but the file folder was still unable to be located."
SLED said CI files unrelated to the Looper case also went missing at the Greenville Police Department and have not been located.
After a review of SLED's investigation in March, the Solicitor's Office determined there was "insufficient evidence to support criminal charges that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."
