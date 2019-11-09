COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested the Sheriff of Colleton County today in connection to an alleged assault, officials stated through a press release.
According to SLED documents, Sheriff Strickland assaulted a household member by punching them in the face more than one time, then he physically took possession of cell phones, preventing the victim from reporting the incident or receiving medical treatment. Strickland also reportedly damaged the vehicle, when the victim tried to flee.
Sheriff Andy Strickland was charged with one count of domestic violence, in the second degree. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
