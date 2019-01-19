SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office along with SLED is investigating after an inmate passed away Friday evening.
According to the coroner's office, 52-year-old James Todd Hall passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center around 8 p.m. An initial exam does not show foul play. Toxicology results are pending.
Hall was incarcerated at Livesay Correctional Center on Broadcast Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
