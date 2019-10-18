(FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Law Enforcement has closed an official investigation into a South Carolina Highway Patrol Captain, they informed FOX Carolina.
SLED officials say they received a request to investigate from the U.S. Department of Justice's Inspector General.
According to SLED documents, a Clemson man was arrested after getting into a fight and suspected driving under the influence, but was pulled out of the detention center because of a life threatening heart condition.
The captain did admit to letting the man go without booking him and having him appear before a magistrate. Other troopers interviewed by SLED said it was unusual for a DUI suspect not to be booked in jail, documents show.
However, officials said there was not enough evidence to charge the trooper with misconduct in office or obstruction of justice.
"My whole objective was this guy's got a heart (condition)... and in fact another thing this case was a very weak case. There was no driving, nothing such as that. The guy had been in a fight. I'm thinking from a standpoint this person may die in our custody." The captain told SLED investigators.
