WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said Friday a Walhalla woman was arrested after she was accused of creating a fake company in order to file an insurance claim for auto repairs.
SLED agents charged Robbie Leigh Eades, 29, with presenting a false claim for insurance benefit.
According to the arrest warrant, Eades filed a fake estimate with State Farm for $6,508.40 back in February.
The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, who SLED said requested the investigation
