ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews responded to a small plane that landed in a field near Pendleton Saturday evening.
Anderson County dispatch reported it happened around 5:45 p.m. near Bishop Branch and Peach Drive, confirming a small aircraft was involved. We were told the Walker McElmoyle FD was the lead agency, and have left an information request with them.
Originally, the scene was described as a crash to us, but a witness photo sent to us shows the plane made a landing and appeared largely undamaged. However, the FAA has not responded to indicate if this was a hard landing or related to any other issues with the aircraft.
