Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An apartment complex fire has been reported Monday evening, dispatch confirms.
The fire was reported along Old Spartanburg Road at Palmetto Place Apartments, dispatch says.
Taylors Fire Department responded to the blaze, the first call resulted from a smoke detector in the apartment.
Upon arrival, fire officials reported they smelled something burning and found two unconscious adults, Chief Bobby Van Pelt told FOX Carolina crews on scene.
Fire crews got the two unconscious victims out of the breezeway and worked on them till EMS arrived.
They were then transported to the hospital.
If it was not for the smoke detectors, their would have been fatalities, Chief Bobby Van Pelt said.
Details on their condition are unknown at this time.
