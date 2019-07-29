MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning to the public Monday concerning a scam that involves the impersonation of government employees.
The alert from the Sheriff's Office references a warning from the Inspector General of Social Security, Gail Ennis, who says the scam now involves the impersonation of members of her agency.
According to a release, individuals are receiving calls that display the Social Security Board's caller ID. The scammers reportedly are trying to obtain personal information, including Social Security numbers.
The scam is similar to impersonation schemes involving the IRS, SSA, and the SSA OIG. Ennis says callers may use several tactics such as presenting false scenarios or threats to obtain personal information or payments.
The payments are often requested through gift cards or prepaid debit cards.
It's important to note that the Social Security Advisory Board will most likely not contact individuals by phone to obtain personal information. That being said, government employees will never threaten any member of the general public for that information.
“This caller-ID spoofing scheme has unfortunately evolved to include the Social Security Advisory Board, but it is the same type of scam, attempting to mislead people by using the trusted name of Social Security,” Inspector General Ennis said. “I encourage everyone to alert your family and friends about how common these scams are, and to be very cautious when speaking with unknown callers, even if you recognize the caller ID.”
If you receive a call similar to what has been described, Ennis and the board advise you to hang up, and definitely do not wire money or add money to a prepaid debit card for any official government service.
Those who receive a suspicious call can report it online, or by calling 1 (800) 269-0271 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One can also report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission through a new site specific to Social Security scams here.
