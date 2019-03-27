SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anthony N. Briggs, a 53-year-old man from Chesnee, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after prosecuting solicitors say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in 2009.
The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office says a friend of the victim's family reported the incident in February 2009. In forensic interviews at the Children's Advocacy Center, the child described the sex acts in detail. According to the prosecution, Briggs was the live-in boyfriend of the victim's mother, and would assault the girl after her siblings left for school and her mother went to work.
This was not Briggs' first time to be taken to court over the sexual assault. The office says he was found guilty in August 2010 after a jury trial, but the conviction was overturned via appeal in February 2014 due to ineffective defense counsel. He originally was handed a life sentence in the original trial.
"The victim is a true hero," assistant solicitor Wendy Hallford said in a press release. "She did a wonderful job on the witness stand sharing the details of a horrific experience."
Briggs again was given the life sentence without parole. His criminal history dates back to 2001, with prior convictions for driving under the influence, disturbing schools, criminal domestic violence, fraudulent checks, and violation of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.