GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 27-year-old Dewayne K. Lipscomb will spend almost the next 25 years behind bars for his role in a burglary that ended in a fatal shooting.
Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Wednesday that Lipscomb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, along with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Lipscomb was accused of those charges tied to December 1, 2018 shootings at a home along Concord Acres Drive, which we previously reported stemmed from a burglary that unfolded at 4:40 a.m. that day. 60-year-old Janet J. Smith died from a gunshot wound to her neck, while the surviving male victim recovered from multiple gunshot wounds.
Barnette says investigators believe Smith and Lipscomb knew each other and there was a dispute over money that lead to gunfire. Lipscomb was jailed days after it unfolded.
Lipscomb was originally charged with murder along with two other suspects: James Byers and Robert Hollis. He can become eligible for release after serving 85% of his sentence.
