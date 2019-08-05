GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A 39-year-old from Gaffney, has received a 15 year prison sentence today after admitting to possessing dangerous narcotics within a school, Solicitor Barry says.
Chaniety Deena Walker, plead guilty in a court of law to 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, third-offense distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a ½-mile of a school or park and possession of a controlled substance.
Cherokee County deputies used warrants to identify Walker as the seller in multiple instances on Oct. 17, 2017, Nov. 13, 2018, and Nov. 16, 2018
Evidence presented showed that Walker was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, which were found in Walker’s Twin Lake Road home during an Oct. 17 search of the residence.
Deputies say an informant purchased $20 worth of methamphetamine from Walker during a transaction that occurred at her home on Nov. 13, 2018.
Walker then was found with a quantity of methamphetamine in her possession during a police traffic stop that occurred Nov. 16 on Floyd Baker Boulevard.
Walker’s prior criminal record included multiple convictions for drug offenses, second-degree burglary and breach of trust, the Solicitor says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.