GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County man was convicted after a four day trial for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and now faces 32 years in prison, the Solicitor released to media.
35-year-old Jason Carlton Booth was convicted on August 15, for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first and third degree, officials report.
Evidence presented as his trial established that Booth sexually assaulted in eight-year-old female between April and November of 2016.
The case was investigated by Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
