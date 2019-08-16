Jason Carlton Booth
(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County man was convicted after a four day trial for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and now faces 32 years in prison, the Solicitor released to media. 

35-year-old Jason Carlton Booth was convicted on August 15, for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first and third degree, officials report. 

Evidence presented as his trial established that Booth sexually assaulted in eight-year-old female between April and November of 2016. 

The case was investigated by Greenville County Sheriff's Office. 

MORE NEWS

Potentially contaminated migraine medicine may lead to life-threatening infection, FDA issues nationwide recall

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.