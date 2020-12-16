(Seneca, SC/FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man has been sentenced to prison time more than a year after charges were filed in the death of a 1-year-old boy.
Investigators said one-year-old Rhyder Peay was found dead at a home on Bright Eyes Drive in Westminster on October 1, 2019. The cause of death for the child was from blunt force head trauma.
Ronnie Christen and Molly Spivey were arrested and charged with child neglect 9 days after Rhyder's death. In early 2020, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office gathered additional evidence and charged the couple with homicide by child abuse.
However, on Wednesday, the solicitor confirmed the homicide by child abuse charge was dismissed for Christen. Below is the statement from Solicitor David Wagner:
After extensive review of the facts and evidence in this case, my office determined the legally supported charge against Mr. Christen was Unlawful Conduct toward a child. Mr. Christen appeared in Court last week and was sentenced to 10 years suspended upon the service of 7 years followed by 5 years probation.
All charges against Spivey remain pending.
