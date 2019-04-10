ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ahmad Neely will spend the next 30 years behind bars after a failed robbery attempt ended in the death of another man in 2017.
Solicitor David Wagner announced Wednesday that Neely pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for his role in the violent death of Charles Hillery on August 13, 2017. Wagner says that Neely was one of five people who conspired to rob a Pendleton man they believed to be a drug dealer who had cash on him. The other co-defendants, who are awaiting sentencing, are Kailyn Dupree, Kemijai Anderson, Ethan Nichols, and Michelle Kirksey.
According to Wagner, the group retrieved a gun and drove to Travis Perry's residence on Robinson Street in Pendleton. Their plan was for the three males to rush inside the house to commit the robbery while Dupree acted as the getaway driver. Meanwhile, Kirksey had already gone inside as she and Perry had a prior relationship; her role was to distract and disarm him, and she had confirmed via text messages she had successfully taken Perry's gun and hidden it in a closet to ensure he would be unarmed.
However, what the group did not account for was his housemate, Hillery, who was on the front porch of the home when the car pulled up and the three males approached. While Anderson and Nichols fled, Neely chose to confront Hillery. Hillery did have a gun on him as he struggled with Neely, but it had apparently jammed and never fired. During the struggle, Neely stabbed Hillery at least 28 times, and Hillery would later pass away as a result of his injuries.
Wagner notes Hillery had no prior dealings or familiarity with the group prior to the incident.
“This was a senseless act of violence committed by a young man who will now spend more years in jail than he has spent living on earth because he chose to take the life of another," said Wagner of Neely. "I hope that young people who would be enticed to commit crimes in a misguided attempt to get cash fast will see how tragic this is and will instead pursue honest means of getting ahead through hard work.”
The rest of the group have all pleaded guilty to the following charges and are awaiting sentencing:
- Kailyn Dupree faces sentencing for attempted armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder
- Kemiaji Anderson faces sentencing for attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy
- Ethan Nichols faces sentencing for accessory after the fact to murder and criminal conspiracy
- Michelle Kirksey faces sentencing for attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy
