MONCKS CORONER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man has been found guilty of murdering an Upstate woman in 2014.
Jerald Howard was found guilty by a jury after more than four hours of deliberation. His charges included the murder of 28-year-old Nicole Goodlett along with the desecration of her remains.
Howard's arrest came in 2018, four years after Goodlett was killed. The original warrant was issued by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office as part of a joint investigation with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Goodlett, of Spartanburg, originally went missing in March 2014, and investigators then said they believed she was the victim of foul play. In 2015, deputies found her partially-burned skull behind a school in Berkeley County.
Investigators note Goodlett and Howard were in a relationship at the time. Howard was separated from his estranged wife. An investigation into Howard included an examination of his phone, which included searches for "can you identify a burned body".
Goodlett's family spoke to FOX Carolina about the murder arrest last year. Her father, James, said at the time, "The word 'closure' is not competent in this situation. What it does bring for us is justice for Nicole and the children."
Goodlett left behind a boy and twin girls. Her parents have custody of the twins. We were told by James his daughter was aspiring to become a dental hygienist.
Howard was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge, with an additional 10 years tacked on for the desecration charge.
