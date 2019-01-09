SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man faces the rest of his life behind bars for a 2017 robbery and assault inside a home.
Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Wednesday that 44-year-old Samuel J. Jeter was found guilty of first-degree burglary following a two-day trial. Barnette says Circuit Judge Derham Cole sentenced Jeter in accordance with state law for repeat violent offenders.
According to Barnette, Jeter broke into a home on Gentry Street around 12:30 a.m. on October 26, 2017. A woman inside the home reported she was in her bed when she noticed a stranger wearing a black ski mask and a grey hoodie slightly open her bedroom door. She got out to investigate and alert other family members still asleep. Barnette says the woman screamed and watched as Jeter knocked her mother to the ground and held her, but the younger woman retrieved a handgun ordering Jeter off of her mother. When he didn't immediately respond, she fired multiple shots that struck Jeter in the buttocks. Only then did Jeter flee through the home's front door, leaving behind blood residue and a black shoe.
Spartanburg PD then followed a blood trail to a neighbor's home where they say they found Jeter in the back yard with four gunshot wounds, laying on his black ski mask. Officers also found a black shoe that matched the one he left behind.
The victims also reported Jeter asked for money at one point during the home invasion.
Assistant Solicitors Spenser Smith and Sara Bozarth tried the case with eyewitness and law enforcement testimony, in addition to forensic evidence.
“Our community is a better place with Samuel Jeter going to prison for the balance of his life,” Smith said. “He has proven his inability to conform to the laws of our state.”
Jeter’s prior criminal record included convictions for armed robbery, carjacking, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, multiple drug offenses and violation of parole.
