SUMMERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe released a letter on Tuesday stating that his office did not find sufficient evidence from a SLED investigation to file criminal charges against Greenville police Chief Ken Miller, but said the investigation revealed the chief used some “questionable judgement” and made some “very troubling” actions in connection with one avenue of the investigation.
Pascoe's letter revealed SLED investigated three separate matters.
The first was from a defendant who had been charged with criminal sexual conduct and criminal domestic violence who alleged he was being maliciously prosecuted by Miller. The investigation was closed after the defendant pleaded to aggravated assault, and Pascoe said no evidence was discovered to corroborate the complaint against Miller.
The second avenue of SLED’s investigation involved two contracts that Miller, per the letter, entered into with two members of the Board of the Greenville Police Foundation. The first contract was entered into with a GPF board member who owned a marketing firm to produce three short cold-case videos for $7,500. The contract was entered into in August and, per the letter, the city paid half of the contract price but have not yet received the videos. The second contract was entered into with another board member for a 48-month lease of a property owned by that board member. The lease was reportedly paid for with money from the Narcotics Special Revenue Fund.
The third avenue of the investigation involved a complaint against Miller and a GPD lieutenant over the dismissal of a criminal charge against a prominent Greenville businessman, the letter says. The businessman was reportedly arrested and charged with public intoxication. The businessman was a donor to the GPF, the police scholarship fund, and the Unity Park. The charge was ultimately expunged.
Pascoe said his office was considering two possible charges against Miller and the lieutenant in connection with the dropped charge: misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. However, Pascoe said he did not find enough evidence beyond reasonable doubt to file charges.
The solicitor’s letter said the actions of the chief and the lieutenant in connection with the dismissal of the businessman’s public intoxication charge “very troubling.”
Pascoe said both policemen “may have misinformed SLED during their interviews” about the steps taken to get the charge dropped and that their statements were contradicted by other officers who were also interviewed.
“In summary,” Pascoe concluded, “Chief Miller has shown questionable judgement in directing police department business to members of the Board of the GPF and in the way he handled the dismissal of the criminal charge against a significant contributor to the GPF and the City of Greenville.”
Pasco added, “As prosecutors, however, our job is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence and criminal intent to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. We do not believe there is, and therefore, decline to bring criminal charges.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the police chief and the City of Greenville for comment.
