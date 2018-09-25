SPARTANBURG (FOX Carolina) - The Solicitor's Office released a letter on Tuesday night with new details regarding the decision not to upgrade charges against a man whose dog was dragged to death behind a truck.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen at the Quiktrip gas station on Fairview Road. Investigators said a man pulled into the parking lot in a truck that had been dragging a pit bull on a chain behind it, killing the dog.
After reviewing facts in the case, the solicitor's office said on Tuesday that they recommended moving forward with charging the dog's owner, Genaro Arteaga Hernandez, with ill treatment of an animal instead of upgrading the charge.
According to a letter from the solicitor to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, Hernandez "seemed to be very confused and appeared to be in a state of shock" at the scene.
Investigators said the owner was not aware of the dog being strapped to the rear bumper and that he could not see well at night, nor did he hear anything suspicious.
According to interviews conducted by investigators, Hernandez had three other dogs that were in great condition and he had given the dog that was involved in the incident a bath shortly before leaving to go to Quiktrip.
When they reviewed surveillance video, they saw him petting the dead dog several times while waiting for deputies to run his information.
Hernandez told investigators he believes a friend tied the dog to the truck.
The solicitor said based on the evidence, they do not believe Hernandez meant to harm the dog.
He has a court date set for Oct. 15 and could face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,050 fine.
