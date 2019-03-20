GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three new indictments have been filed against suspended Greenville Co. sheriff Will Lewis.
According to online court records, the new court case listings were filed on Tuesday.
Assistant Solicitor Leslie Robinson said a grand jury handed down three new indictments in the case. Two of those indictments contained six individual counts against Lewis, making for a total of 13 charges.
Robinson said these new indictments are superseding indictments to replace the earlier ones filed in this case and reveal in greater detail the allegations against the suspended sheriff.
EARLIER INDICTMENTS
Previously, Lewis was indicted for perjury and statutory misconduct in office last month.
Lewis was also indicted in April 2018 on charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. Those indictments state Lewis "willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge his duties as the Greenville County Sheriff through a series of improper acts" between January 2017 and February 2018. The indictments also charge Lewis with obstruction of justice between April 2017 and February 2018, as SLED investigated those allegations against him.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to those initial charges and his attorneys filed a motion in January 2019 to quash those indictments claiming they were too vague.
Johnny Mack Brown is currently serving as Greenville County's sheriff as Lewis' awaits his day in court.
