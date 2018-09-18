LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Stumbo and Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds announced Tuesday morning that the state will seek the death penalty against the man charged in the death a of 2-year-old Clinton boy.
William Ryan Looper was charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child after deputies said they found 2-year-old Brantley Justin Smith dead at a home on Country Lane on July 30.
Reynolds said Brantley had been brutally beaten and sexually molested before his death.
Jessica Smith, Brantley’s mother, was also arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Looper was her boyfriend.
