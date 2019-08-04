SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg police say a woman is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon, and a male suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime.
It happened on Baltimore Street at about 1:40 p.m., according to police. Officers arrived on scene to find a man standing outside a home and took him into custody.
Spartanburg police later identified the suspect in the shooting as 38-year-old Charvix Lavoy Wright. He has since been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Coroner Clevenger released the identification of the victim as 23-year-old Quanisha Fernanders.
According to SPD, Wright told them he and Fernanders were having an argument prior to the shooting. An incident report says he claims she tried to stab him.
SPD identified Fernanders as his girlfriend in a press release Saturday night. Officers say they found her unresponsive in a bedroom of the home. First respondents were unable to revive her on the scene.
The Spartanburg Police and Solicitor Barnette indicated the couple had previous domestic violence incidents documented.
Wright remains jailed in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
SUNDAY BOND COURT HEARING
Sunday, Charvis Wright faced the judge and was denied bond.
Solicitor Barry Barnette spoke in the courtroom, "The defendant shot the victim in the face with a 25 caliber pistol. He called 911 and admitted to shooting her."
Solicitor Barnette continued, "He has previous domestic violence charges. Convicted to the third degree. He should not have a weapon."
The victim's mother spoke in court as well,
"I just want to know why he hurt my baby. I was always nice to him, I was never mean to him or his babies. And my baby loved him. We was good to him. I just want to know why he couldn't have called me. I would have came to get my baby. She called me every day and she always tried to make it easier for me. He took that from me. " She said.
Finally, Charvis Wright spoke:
"First of all, me and this girl did love each other like her mom said. We always had problems, which wasn't big problems. Just not physical verbally, we never got weapons...but yesterday, things got so heated, she grabbed a knife and I did what I did, not knowing. I love this girl, I've been crying all night. I watched everything, I watched everything. I watched her drop, take her last breath, hugged her, kissed her and told her how sorry I was and I'm willing to accept my punishment to the fullest."
The judge denied Wright's bond. He is not allowed to contact the family.
