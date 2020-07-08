ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of the Tenth Circuit Solicitor says warrants have been obtained by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in the case of missing baby girl Leonna Wright.
A press release from solicitor David R. Wagner indicates the warrants were filed recently, but noted Wagner had not yet been able to review the case previously submitted by ACSO.
We reached out to the sheriff's office for comment but have not yet heard back.
Stay tuned for updates.
Full statement from Wagner follows:
I am aware that warrants have been obtained by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at the direction of Sheriff McBride in the matter of the tragic case of Leonna Wright. As a courtesy to the Sheriff’s Office I agreed to review the Leonna Wright case file prior to any charging decision being made. Unfortunately, the Sheriff’s Office has declined to return this courtesy by waiting until my review was complete prior to charging. I cannot speak to the appropriateness of these charges until the full review process is finalized to ensure the high standards of evidence that we require for prosecution have been met. Therefore, my Office considers this matter to remain an on-going open investigation, and for that reason I will not be commenting further at this time.
