GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman accused of starving a dog whose story went viral is now facing felony animal abuse charges.

8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo confirmed to FOX Carolina Thursday evening that Elizabeth James, the woman who previously owned "Champ" the dog, was indicted earlier in the week by a grand jury.

Champ was found severely malnourished, and Elizabeth James was originally issued a citation for allegedly not feeding him. However, Stumbo announced he was seeking the indictment for the highest possible charge against James back in August.

+3 Solicitor seeks grand jury indictment for woman accused of not feeding dog in Laurens Co. Both Laurens County deputies and Animal Control have charged a woman after a starved dog was seized from a home. A dog rescue group from all the way in New York is making sure the dog gets veterinary care and is asking for help to help cover bill.

Since being rescued, Champ has been on the mend, recovering first at a veterinary clinic in Irmo. His progress has been documented by the Rescue Dogs Rock NYC group on their Facebook page.

Champ has also since been placed with a foster family, and continues to get much better with the care he has been receiving thanks to fundraising from the group and other outside donors.