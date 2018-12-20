GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman accused of starving a dog whose story went viral is now facing felony animal abuse charges.
8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo confirmed to FOX Carolina Thursday evening that Elizabeth James, the woman who previously owned "Champ" the dog, was indicted earlier in the week by a grand jury.
Champ was found severely malnourished, and Elizabeth James was originally issued a citation for allegedly not feeding him. However, Stumbo announced he was seeking the indictment for the highest possible charge against James back in August.
Both Laurens County deputies and Animal Control have charged a woman after a starved dog was seized from a home. A dog rescue group from all the way in New York is making sure the dog gets veterinary care and is asking for help to help cover bill.
Since being rescued, Champ has been on the mend, recovering first at a veterinary clinic in Irmo. His progress has been documented by the Rescue Dogs Rock NYC group on their Facebook page.
It's been two weeks since Champ, the severely malnourished dog in Laurens County, was found.
Champ has also since been placed with a foster family, and continues to get much better with the care he has been receiving thanks to fundraising from the group and other outside donors.
He is the dog known around the world as Champ. He was found three weeks ago in Laurens County starving and struggling to survive. Today he is doing much better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.