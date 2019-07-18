LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pamela Tackett will spend the next 15 years behind bars for felony DUI resulting in death after a collision lead to a man's death in 2018.
According to solicitor David M. Stumbo, Tackett was found guilty Thursday afternoon at a trial in Laurens County. She was handed down the 15-year sentence for felony DUI resulting in death, along with 7 years for felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and another 7 years for child endangerment as she had a juvenile passenger with her at the time. All three sentences will run concurrently.
Tackett was deemed responsible for the death of 28-year-old Zacheriah Ivey. On March 28, 2018, he and 23-year-old John Howell were working a median on I-285 near mile marker 19 when Tackett struck them both.
Ivey died a few days later, leaving behind a 3-year-old son. Tackett was granted a $97,000 bond at the time.
However, the trial hit a bump when a jury found itself deadlocked in March 2019, and the original case declared a mistrial.
But after Thursday's trial, Stumbo says the prosecution got a favorable result.
"We’re satisfied that, after two trials, the defendant is finally being held accountable for her actions and the horrific loss of life in this case. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our hard-working state troopers to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers," he said in a statement to FOX Carolina.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.