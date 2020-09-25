WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Woodruff man will spend the next 25 years in prison after a solicitor says he admitted to stabbing his relative in July 2019.
Solicitor Barry Barnette says 37-year-old Larry Allen Eubanks pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and an unrelated contraband charge. On Friday, circuit judge Keith Kelly handed down a 20-year prison sentence for the attempted murder charge and a consecutive 5-year prison sentence for the weapon charge. Kelly also issued a concurrent 10-year sentence for the contraband charge.
We first reported in 2019 that Woodruff police responded to the scene along Gateview Circle that turned into the stabbing. Barnette said Eubanks walked out of the home with his hands in the air, admitting to the stabbing. The male relative Eubanks stabbed was hospitalized and underwent surgery for the wounds, enduring a lengthy recovery per Barnette.
The solicitor also reports Eubanks admitted to having two shanks hidden in his mattress at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. They were discovered on April 6, 2020.
The stabbing reportedly escalated from a verbal argument.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.