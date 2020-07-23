MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Solicitor Walt Wilkins' office said a man who was charged in a deadly shooting in the Marietta area this spring was sentenced to probation after pleading to a lesser charge.
Greenville County deputies initially charged 29-year-old Jordan Douglas Jaggers with murder and a weapons charge in May.
The shooting happened on April 27 at a mobile home on Bates Crossing Road.
Deputies said they arrived to find the victim, who the coroner later identified as John David Siggers Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Siggers later died at the hospital.
The shooting was initially described as an accident but deputies announced on May 4 that Jaggers had been charged.
Wilkins' office confirmed that Jaggers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on July 22 and was sentenced to five years suspended to two years of service and three years' probation.
