STAFFORD, VIRGINIA (FOX Carolina) -- A wanted woman from Virginia, who abducted her four children has been traveling the country and evading officials. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office say she has been reported in Greenville, S.C.
The investigation began in June of 2019, when Melody Bannister, 34, told deputies that her four children were being abused by a family member.
A joint investigation determined that the allegations were unfounded, deputies say.
Shortly after, Bannister left Virginia with the children on a planned vacation and never returned.
In July of 2019, the children's father petitioned the court for custody of the children. The courts allowed the father custody of the children. Bannister then refused to return the children and petitioned custody to be issued to her.
The courts in Alabama, where she was staying at the time, heard the case and also ordered her to return her children to their father in Virginia.
Bannister left Alabama with her four children and has not been seen since. She is currently wanted for one felony charge of violating a court order, four charges of abduction, one charge of filing a false police report.
The children are identified as:
Genevieve Bannister, 13; Janelle Bannister, 12; Vivienne Bannister, 11; and Peter Bannister, 7.
Bannister and the children were last seen on August 20th in Moulton, Alabama.
Officials do believe the four children are in danger. If seen, contact 1-877-WANTED2.
Over the past few months, they have been seen at the following places:
Birmingham, Alabama - 35201
Moulton, Alabama - 35650
Greenville, South Carolina - 29601
Shell Lake, Wisconsin - 54871
Madison, WI - 53701
Spooner, WI - 54801
Maryville, Tennessee - 37801
Knoxville, Tennessee - 37901
Lexington, Kentucky - 40502
Leadville, CO - 80429
Raleigh, NC - 27601
Aransas Pass, TX - 78335
Dallas, TX - 75201
Corpus Christie, Texas - 78401
