SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate church's disaster relief trailer was taken from their property, and they say this isn't the first time.
The North Spartan Baptist Church Association turned to law enforcement after their trailer was found to have been stolen from their Valley Falls Road location sometime between December 6 and 10 of this year.
The complainant, Ken Kirkley, says the association's trailer had a lock on it that couldn't be cut with bolt cutters. Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office searched the area where Kirkley said they kept the trailer - finding no evidence left behind.
Kirkley describes the trailer as being black in color with chrome around the edges. It once had stickers that read "Faith & Fun" and "North Spartan Baptist Association" on its sides.
However, those were scraped off in November 2017 - when the trailer was stolen the first time. Now, Kirkley says only the damage left from the scraping and an outline of the stickers is visible on the trailer.
Thankfully for the association, the trailer was recovered.
Kirkley and deputies are hoping the outcome will be the same the second time around. While there were no surveillance cameras in the area, deputies are working with the association to get positive serial numbers and other information to help them track it down.
The trailer is filled with various supplies used to respond to floods and help repair damaged houses.
Anyone with information on who may have taken the trailer, or its whereabouts, is asked to reach out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
