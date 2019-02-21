SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Dept. of Revenue said their agents arrested Spartanburg County business owner Dusian Bhikhabhai Patel, 54, on Thursday.
Patel is charged with three counts of tax evasion and two counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.
Patel owned Pat's Stores 1 and 3 in Spartanburg from January 2015 to December 2017, and also owned Pat's Store 2 from January 2015 to March 2016.
The SCDOR said Patel failed to report at least $1,647,525 in sales and evaded approximately $98,851 due in sales tax for tax years 2015 – 2017.
Investigators said Patel prepared and filed fraudulent monthly Sales Tax returns for the stores.
If convicted, Patel faces fines up to $31,000 in fines and/or up to 25 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
