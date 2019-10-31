GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been summoned to a scene in Greer.
According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, the office was summoned to the scene on E. Arlington Avenue around 6:40 pm. Clevenger tells us the scene is still under investigation.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.