SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man allegedly caught on video deliberately coughing on merchandise in an Upstate Walmart.
Deputies say 39-year-old, Kyle Christopher Arendell, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property.
Arrest warrants state that Arendell claimed he could or did have COVID-19 at the time of the incident. Deputies say Walmart was forced to destroy the items because they could not be sold after the incident.
He was arrested on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. and a bond of $6,000 was set by a magistrate judge.
At this time, Arendell remains incarcerated at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
The woman who recorded the video on Monday asked not to be identified, but said it was recorded inside the Walmart Supercenter on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.
The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.
"It's unfortunate that a person would behave this way in our store," Walmart said in a statement. "We appreciate our customers who take the health and safety of others seriously."
Walmart says they clean their stores throughout the day, and deep clean them nightly - which is why their store hours remain limited.
he should be tested several times while quarantined in jail and then if he has it or does not have it he should be forced to pay for the items as part of his punishment .
