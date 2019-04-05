SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said two children were placed in emergency protective custody and a woman was arrested after they were found living in a filthy home that was saturated with animal urine.
According to incident reports, deputies were called to a home on Hali Circle Thursday for a welfare check.
Deputies said they arrived and met with Amber Phillips and two children, girls age 2 and 4, outside. Deputies advised Phillips they were checking on the health and safety of the children after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.
Deputies noted the children were dirty. Phillips told them the children had just eaten and were messy about it, but deputies said the girls were covered in more than just food spillage.
Deputies then asked to check out the mobile home’s interior. Inside, one deputy reported being “overwhelmed by the pervasive and overpowering odor of animal urine.” The deputy said the floors were also covered with dirt, miscellaneous items, and children’s toys. Deputies also found dirty dishes with food in varying stages of decay throughout the kitchen and dining room, per the incident report. At least six cats were also in the house and deputies said there appeared to be a broken bedroom window covered in a black plastic bag that some of the cats were using to enter and exit the home.
Deputies also noted the yard was unkept and the sharp edges of underpinning were poking out from beneath the trailer.
Phillips was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect.
MORE NEWS - Deputies charge 2 Boiling Springs women with child neglect after 3-year-old found in street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.