SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested a local minister on charges of child sex crimes.
Deputies said that Phillip Jerard Buckson, 32, of Boiling Springs was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.
An investigation began on January 30 after a Spartanburg County investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Through their investigation, officials were able to identify and locate their victim. After speaking with the minor, she told them of her involvement with Buckson.
Four warrants were approved earlier Wednesday for Buckson's arrest. He was detained at his church- Cleveland Chapel Baptist. Deputies say he gave a full confession.
He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Facility at 4 p.m.
The investigation into the child pornography. Deputies will also be working with the Gaffney Police Department to discuss any offenses that may have occurred in their jurisdiction.
Buckson's mugshot has not been added to the detention center's website yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.