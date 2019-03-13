SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death threat heard by a Spartanburg County dispatcher helped prompt the arrest of a woman Tuesday.
SCSO says a deputy was sent to a home on Boundary Drive on March 12 after a call was placed with an open line still active. While the deputy was en route to the home, a dispatcher advised they heard a female voice saying "I'm going to kill you" on the line.
The incident report from SCSO states the deputy found two women on the ground in front of the home fighting. The woman who had gotten on top was named by deputies as the victim, while the woman underneath was identified as the suspect, and eventually as 22-year-old Savanna White of Spartanburg.
SCSO says a deputy immediately exited the patrol vehicle and ordered the victim off of White. The victim reportedly shouted to the deputy White allegedly attacked her with a stun gun, which was located on the ground nearby and secured by the deputy. SCSO says White was bleeding profusely from her head and shouted she needed to check on her infant child, which was in her car. EMS was requested and another deputy arrived on scene.
The incident report says the victim told deputies she went to SCSO earlier in the morning to obtain a restraining order against White, saying that White was harassing and threatening her boyfriend and herself via phone. The victim says White and her boyfriend were previously in a relationship and had a child together, alleging to deputies that the child was the root of a grudge between her and White.
Deputies say the victim's father-in-law witnessed the incident, saying White pulled up and yelled at the victim, before forcing herself through a gate while brandishing a stun gun. The victim also told SCSO she had been hit with the stun gun several times in her torso and arms, but deputies say they couldn't see any evidence of stunning.
However, SCSO says White was reluctant to cooperate with the investigation and told deputies the victim pulled a knife on her and stabbed her. However, the victim denied having a knife and said she didn't use any weapons on White.
White did admit to bringing the stun gun to the scene, and said she came to confront the victim because she thought her child was being abused. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment for her own injuries after family members arrived to take White's child and car away from the scene.
Based on statements from the scene, SCSO sought warrants for White's arrest. She was eventually booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with 3rd Degree assault and battery.
MORE NEWS: Gaffney High baseball holds 'orange out' game in honor of baby who died of rare liver disease
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.