ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said they were investigating a shooting in the Roebuck area Monday morning.
The shooting happened along Wingo Road.
Deputies said they were in the beginning stages of their investigation around 11:40 a.m.
"All involved parties have been identified and located, and there isn’t any threat to the public," advised Lt. Kevin Bobo, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
Bobo said additional details will be released when the investigation permits.
MORE NEWS - The Latest: Biden and Harris get virus task force briefing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.