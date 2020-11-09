wingo road shooting.JPG

Deputies investigating shooting along Wingo Road in Spartanburg County (FOX Carolina/ Nov. 9, 2020)

ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said they were investigating a shooting in the Roebuck area Monday morning.

The shooting happened along Wingo Road.

Deputies said they were in the beginning stages of their investigation around 11:40 a.m.

"All involved parties have been identified and located, and there isn’t any threat to the public," advised Lt. Kevin Bobo, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Bobo said additional details will be released when the investigation permits.

