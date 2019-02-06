SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they had arrested a local minister on charges of child sex crimes.
Deputies said that Phillip Jerard Buckson, 32, of Boiling Springs was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.
An investigation began on January 30 after a Spartanburg County investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Through their investigation, officials were able to identify and locate their victim. After speaking with the minor, she told them she was abused by Buckson beginning when she was just 13 years old.
Investigators said the young girl told them that the assaults began in October 2015 at Buckson's home in Cherokee County. Deputies say that through their encounters, the girl became pregnant twice. She says she underwent abortions to terminate both pregnancies, according to the incident report.
Four warrants were approved earlier Wednesday for Buckson's arrest. He was detained at his church- Cleveland Chapel Baptist. Deputies say he gave a full confession.
He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Facility at 4 p.m.
The investigation into the child pornography is ongoing. Deputies will also be working with Gaffney Police Department to discuss any offenses that may have occurred in their jurisdiction.
Buckson's mugshot has not been added to the detention center's website yet.
According to his biography on the Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church website, Buckson is Gaffney native. He earned national recognition while playing basketball at Spartanburg Methodist College, according to the website and serves as one of the coordinators for the Cherokee County School Curriculum Counsel.
