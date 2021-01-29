SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man was arrested Friday after demanding cash from a Family Dollar employee at gunpoint more than a week prior, only to get away with cigarettes when the employee couldn't get him the cash he originally wanted.
SCSO says 59-year-old Edward Pearson of Spartanburg walked into the store on the 1400 block of Asheville Highway on January 21 around 10 p.m., pulling a gun on an employee and demanding money. However, when the employee told him she couldn't access the cash without a manager, he then told her to get him a bag as he put cigarettes inside of it. SCSO says a manager overheard the employee telling Pearson she couldn't get the cash, and when he walked up to Pearson was allegedly told to "shut up" by Pearson, who allegedly pointed a gun at the manager before taking off on foot toward White Avenue.
Deputies say they found Pearson near Crockett Street on Friday, January 29. A pat-down search revealed a hammer in his coat along with a BB gun. He was then arrested and taken into custody.
Pearson is now charged armed robbery and kidnapping. Bond has not yet been determined, but a supplemental report from SCSO notes he has a prior criminal history, which includes arrests or convictions for crimes such as murder, which he plead down to manslaughter. He was on probation for a strong-armed robbery.
