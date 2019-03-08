SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division has asked for help tracking down 13 wanted sex offenders who deputies say have active warrants for not complying with the requirements of the sex offender registry program.
In some cases, deputies have been searching for these suspects for years.One case dates back to 2005.
Deputies said all last known addresses and other known possible locations have been checked repeatedly without success.
Below is the list of the wanted suspects’ names.
Click here to view all of the suspects’ mug shots.
- Billingsley, James Riley Jr.
- Bowie, Justin Matthew
- Garrett, Joseph David
- Gray, Ronald Eugene
- Harvey, David Roy
- Henderson, Grady
- Merida, Jose Angel
- Money, William Aaron
- Pike, Johnny Randall
- Smith, Tony W.
- Vanterpool, John Alfred
- Whitfield, Artha Earl
- Williams, Gary Lamar
Warrants state the suspects are all wanted for sex offender registry violations.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (864) 596-2189, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Deputies said tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to an arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.
