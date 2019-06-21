SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man accused of firing shots at canine teams early Friday morning.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Pioneer Place around 4:20 a.m. after two newspaper carriers reported a man had pulled a gun on them.
Deputies arrived to find a woman and two men standing next to a vehicle matching the one the newspaper delivery people described.
A man in a white shirt, who was later determined to be Robert Junior Merck, then reportedly pointed a long gun at the deputy’s vehicle.
The responding deputies backed the patrol car up and when they next caught sight of Merck, he had a handgun in one and hand and the long gun in the other.
Deputies ordered him to drop the weapons and said Merck and the woman began running.
The other man, who deputies identified as Deon Jamel Smith stayed behind and was taken into custody.
Two more guns were found under the car, deputies said.
Canines were called in to hunt for Merck. During the search, deputies said a gun was fired near the canine team.
The canine team was halted until SWAT and aerial support could arrive and provide the team a safe exit from the woods.
Subsequent efforts to locate Merck, who may also go by the street name of “Short,” were unsuccessful.
Deputies said Merck’s last known address was on Duncan Reidville Road. Warrants have been signed charging him with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, crack, and marijuana.
Anyone with knowledge of Merck’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, deputies said. He was arrested at the scene.
