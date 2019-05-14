SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two men they say shoplifted from not one, but two stores Monday afternoon.
According to deputies, two men walked into a Walgreen's in Boiling Springs around 5:30 p.m. Monday. An incident reports shows that the men approached a counter, and while the cashier was ringing items up, one of the men bagged the items.
The cashier told deputies after she told the men their total, one of them said he was going outside to get a friend's debit card so they could split the bill.
Eventually, when the men never came back, the cashier went to put items back onto the shelf and noticed several items were missing.
Deputies communicated with Inman Police, and found that the same two men were suspected of stealing from the Bi-Lo in Inman around 6:30 p.m. the same day.
In both incidents, deputies say the men left in a blue four-door sedan.
Surveillance footage from both incident locations captured the men - one younger than the other. The younger man was holding a cellphone with a pink case at the time of the crimes.
Deputies say the suspects may be responsible for more burglaries in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Paul Norris at (864) 503-4609 or pnorris@spartanburgcounty.org. One can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
